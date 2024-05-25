Mavericks' Luka Dončić Savagely Trash Talked Rudy Gobert After Hitting Game-Winner
Luka Dončić called game on Friday night.
With 9.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Mavericks trailing by two points, Dončić, with the ball at the top of the key and 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in front of him, began to dance, hitting the Minnesota Timberwolves center with a series of dribble moves before nailing a stepback three over Gobert's outstretched arm with 3.1 seconds left, a shot that won the game for Dallas and ended any Minnesota hopes of a victory.
As he backpedaled down the court after hitting the shot, the cold-blooded Dončić savagely trash talked Gobert, telling the Timberwolves center that he can't guard him, with a few more choice words mixed in.
But Dončić didn't stop there. After the game, he sat down with TNT's Inside the NBA crew to discuss the final play. When Shaquille O'Neal asked him what his thought process is when a big man switches onto him, Dončić had a perfect response, one that continued to troll Gobert in the process.
Dončić finished with a game-high 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Mavericks take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals over the Timberwolves.