Jamal Murray Captured Live Fly During Mavericks-Nuggets Game, Gave It to Doris Burke
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had a decent night in defeat Friday against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 14 points and pulling down five rebounds to go with a season-high 11 assists.
However, he also did something curious that won't show up in the stat sheet.
During the game, Murray captured a fly buzzing around Ball Arena. He then took the live fly, walked it over to the broadcasters' table, and placed it gently in front of ESPN analyst Doris Burke during a stoppage in play.
"I noticed you weren't too eager to grab it," ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen said to a chuckling Burke.
The Nuggets trailed the Mavericks 99–97 when Murray gave Burke the fly, and were outscored 24–23 afterward in a 123–120 loss.
"Ginobili catches bats, Murray catches flies," Breen said, alluding to a 2009 incident where the San Antonio Spurs guard captured a bat in his home arena during a game against the Sacramento Kings.