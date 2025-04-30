Jamal Murray Still Motivated by Clippers Player Being Drafted Before Him
Even nine years later, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is still motivated by the fact that there were teams who thought that Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn would be a better pro. Dunn was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the fifth pick in the 2016 NBA draft, two selections before the Nuggets picked Murray.
Now, years later, Murray and Dunn are going head-to-head in the Western Conference first round series between the Nuggets and Clippers. And Murray, who exploded for a game-high 43 points in the Nuggets' 131-115 win over the Clippers Tuesday night, was asked if he is still motivated by the fact that Dunn was picked before him.
"100%. 100%," Murray said, smiling and nodding.
Dunn, who ranked 20th in the league in defensive rating during the regular season, is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. So, Murray had to work for his points. With Dunn practically following him to the bathroom all night, Murray made it look easy, scoring points in bunches on a series of drives to the rim, mid-range jumpers and threes.
The Nuggets guard enjoys the competitive back-and-forth with the game's best defenders.
"It's funny, I get some good defenders on me year after year and I get to create good relationships with those guys, you know what I'm saying?" Murray said. "Getting to play against them. Joking around, going back and forth, taunting, whatever it is, it's all part of the competition, part of the game, so it's just another challenge. I respect everybody over there. It was just fun to go compete."
And specifically, he enjoys the chess match with Dunn.
"You just gotta kind of keep him off-balance," Murray said. "Keep him off-balance, not give him one look. Give him something to think about. It's fun getting to compete. Kris Dunn was in the same draft class as me. And we've been competing ever since. It's always fun going against him. And it's always a battle to go against him, to be honest."
"I just have fun with those matchups, They challenge me and I challenge them."
Murray and Dunn will go to battle once again when the Nuggets, holding a 3-2 series lead, take on the Clippers in Game 6 on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.