Jamal Murray Likely to Finalize Extension With Nuggets After Olympics, per Report
Jamal Murray is entering the final year of his contract in 2024-25, yet with free agency well underway and other star players signing their own extensions, no new deal has been agreed upon between the star guard and the Denver Nuggets.
In June, it was reported by NBA insider Shams Charania that Murray and the Nuggets were expected to agree to a max contract extension during the offseason. Since then, nothing has materialized.
On Monday, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reported that negotiations between the two sides are expected to pick back up after the Olympics, at which point the 27-year-old is likely to agree to a max deal.
Murray, of course, figures to play a prominent role for Team Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. He's been at the team's facility preparing for the upcoming Olympics later this month, which has stalled negotiations over his contract.
In 2023-24, Murray posted career bests with averages of 21.2 points and 6.5 assists per game, while converting at a 42.5% clip from three-point range. He struggled during the playoffs, despite hitting some clutch shots, shooting just 40.2% from the field and 31.5% from deep as Denver bowed out in the second round.
Murray is eligible for a four-year, $208.5 million max extension this summer, which seemingly awaits him after his trip to Paris with the Canadian national team.