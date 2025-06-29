James Harden Makes Contract Decision Regarding Future With Clippers
James Harden is remaining a Los Angeles Clipper.
The 11-time All-Star will be signing a new two-year, $81.5 million contract with the Clippers after he declined his player option on Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Harden's player option for the 2025-26 season was worth $36.35 million. It was fully expected for Harden to decline his player option. His new deal includes a player option in the second year and is partially guaranteed, Charania added.
Harden will return to the Clippers for a third season this fall. He signed a two-year, $70 million deal last summer, so he got quite an upgrade this offseason. He will make rougly $40.75 million annually now compared to the $35 million he made last season.
The guard averaged 22.8 points (his best since his 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets), 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists over 79 games last season.
Harden played in all seven games of the Clippers' first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets in May. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists.