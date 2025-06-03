Jarace Walker Had Hilarious Reason for Interrupting Tyrese Haliburton's Presser
A lunch order is serious business. Which is why Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker had to interrupt Tyrese Haliburton's presser to be sure his teammate did not forget his food.
As Haliburton was addressing reporters on Tuesday afternoon, cameras caught Walker popping his head into the frame to ask an otherwise preoccupied Haliburton to order him "two bacon cheeseburgers and fries from Culver's."
Better yet, the point guard seemed to sense Walker's presence before the latter even attempted to interject, adding to the whole "annoyed-but-still-loving-father" thing Hali had going on as Walker made the request.
"Text me your full order, please," No. 0 replied, with a smile on his face. Watch that below:
Now, there is more for Pacers fans to glean here than just Walker's Culver's order and Hali's dad-like aura. Indeed, if you're looking for another injury update on Walker, who sustained a right ankle injury in Game 6 of the Pacers' Eastern Conference finals series vs. the New York Knicks, you've got one: he's still on crutches, which is in keeping with the prognosis head coach Rick Carlisle shared Monday.
"He’s gonna be out for a while. I don’t know how long," Carlisle said. "He certainly will not play in the first two games of the Finals."
But "the fact that the Finals are stretched out over a pretty significant period of time gives him a chance to recover," he continued. "He’ll do all of the treatment. He’ll be very motivated [to return]. He’s been on point any time he’s had any kind of dings or anything like that."
The 21-year-old played in 12 of Indiana's 16 playoff games so far, and is averaging 3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game this postseason.
If the video from Tuesday is any indication, it sounds like Walker is, at the very least, in good spirits, even with the injury. And it's great to see him fueling up while he's out.