Jared McCain Dubs Himself 'Rookie of the Year' After 30-Point Performance for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain is confident in the best way. He has every reason to be after the incredible start to his NBA career.
The Sixers needed a win in the worst way Friday night in their NBA Cup matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. McCain did it all to lift his team to 113–98 win as he dropped 30 points, grabbed five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Before he headed out for the night, McCain exclaimed a truth bomb after he knocked down a three, his 30th point of the night: "I'm the Rookie of the Year."
McCain is the lone bright spot in an otherwise rough start to the season for the Sixers. After the win over Brooklyn on Friday, they sit at 3-12, above only the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Duke product has exploded to start his career, averaging 16.5 points per game, which is the most of any rookie by a landslide. He's hitting threes at a 42.7% clip, too. McCain is the fifth Sixers rookie to string together five games of at least 20 points, joining names like Joel Embiid, Allen Iverson and Jerry Stackhouse.
Although other rookies like L.A.'s Dalton Knecht, Memphis' Jaylen Wells and Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher have impressed, McCain is the clear leader in the clubhouse for the Rookie of the Year award at this early stage.
He knows it, too.
He'll continue to have the opportunity and usage to build an even better case as a shining star amongst an injury-marred season in Philly. McCain's next opportunity to show out is on Sunday, Nov. 24 as the Sixers take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 6 p.m. ET.