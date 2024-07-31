Jarrett Allen Agrees to Three-Year Max Contract Extension With Cavaliers, per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been hard at work this offseason locking up key members of their rotation with significant contract extensions, and veteran center Jarrett Allen becomes the latest to cash in.
Allen has agreed to a three-year, $91 million maximum extension that will guarantee him $131 million over the next five years, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.
Allen joins frontcourt running mate Evan Mobley and star guard Donovan Mitchell in earning massive contract extensions this offseason, as the Cavaliers have doubled down on a young roster that reached the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.
Of note, the Cavaliers fell to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in five games in a series that Allen did not play in due to a rib injury.
However, when Allen was healthy last season for the 77 regular season games that he played, he proved that he was an invaluable member of the upstart Cavaliers. Allen averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 63.4% shooting while playing high-level defense as a key member of Cleveland's frontcourt.
Now Allen and the Cavaliers will look to take things a step further in 2024 and compete in top heavy Eastern Conference.