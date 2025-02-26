Jason Kidd Can’t Stop Talking About How Good Luka Doncic Is at Basketball
Luka Doncic faces his old team for the very first time on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks. For Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, it was the first time he had to prepare for his team to try and defend Doncic since Kidd was an assistant coach for the Lakers during the 2020-2021 season.
Speaking to the press before the game, Kidd pointed out that there were a lot of players with an emotional investment in the matchup, including Max Christie and Anthony Davis, who were both sent to Dallas in exchange for Doncic. While Kidd appreciates the enormity of the night’s game, he also acknowledged that life and the season would continue to move on once it was over. But that didn't stop him from heaping some high praise on his former player.
"This game is going to come and go, and understand that he's going to be one of the best players in the world, and the Lakers are fortunate to have him," said Kidd.
Asked what the Mavericks were doing to prepare for Doncic, he again spoke highly of him.
"I think I've said this before. He is the game plan. He's a Picasso. He's gonna paint beautiful paintings. You just gotta make it tough. He's one of the best players in the world. He causes a problem when he's on the floor, so for us it's just to try and make it tough and keep him off the free throw line."
If the Doncic trade ever stops feeling wild, just remember that weeks later his former coach was still longingly comparing him to Pablo Picasso. It sure feels like you'll never need to remind Jason Kidd.