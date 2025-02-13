Jason Kidd Explains Decision to Skip Press Conference After Mavs' Tough Loss to Kings
Jason Kidd didn't do himself, or the Dallas Mavericks, any favors when he didn't speak to reporters after a tough overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The franchise continues to battle public outcry following the mega-trade where they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package highlighted by Anthony Davis.
After a strong start to his Mavericks debut, Davis suffered an adductor strain and is expected to miss up to a month. Another Dallas big man, Daniel Gafford, went down with a sprained knee Monday against the Kings. He will miss a few weeks. Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell are out as well, leaving the Mavericks extremely thin at the center position, to the point where nobody wants to play the five for Dallas because it might be a bad omen.
The postgame press conference is a tradition and an obligation for any NBA head coach. When Kidd skipped his scheduled session following the loss Monday, reporters noted it was the first time they can recall a coach making that choice.
Before the Mavericks' game against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, Kidd explained the decision, saying he needed some time following the loss as he grappled with losing another player to injury.
"Before we get started, let me just clear up the air a little bit about the [postgame] meeting," Kidd said to reporters Wednesday via Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal. "Just understanding a lot goes on. I felt bad, I'd like to thank you for your grace and the NBA for their grace of the situation.
"We lost a tough game, we lost another player, so I just needed some time to regroup and refocus and figure out how to put these pieces back together."
It will be tough sledding for the Mavs as they face the fallout of the Doncic trade coupled with the ample injuries in their center room. They enter the game Wednesday against the Warriors at 28-26 as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They have a back-to-back at home, where they will play the Miami Heat Thursday night. Then, Dallas will enter the All-Star break, giving the team some time to hopefully get healthy.