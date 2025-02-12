Mavericks 'Optimistic' Anthony Davis Can Avoid Surgery for Adductor Strain
Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most shocking NBA trades in recent history on Feb. 2, and he unfortunately suffered an injury in his debut game for the Mavericks on Feb. 8.
Davis suffered an adductor strain and is expected to miss up to a month of action. Luckily for the Mavericks, it appears that Davis will be able to avoid getting surgery to repair his adductor, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Wednesday.
This is good news for the Mavericks as they wait to get their new star player back on the court. Stein noted that sources are saying the Mavericks are going to be "cautious" when choosing a return date for Davis, which has yet to be determined. Hopefully Davis can return some time in March to help the Mavericks before the end of the regular season in April.
The Mavericks are dealing with various injuries on their roster right now. Center Daniel Gafford is the latest player to go down, as he suffered a right knee sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Additionally, both centers Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell are out for the time being. Dallas likely traded for Davis, sending star Luka Dončić to the Lakers, partly in hopes to have him cover their missing pieces in the frontcourt, so Davis's own injury couldn't have come at a worse time.