Jason Kidd Had Honest Take on Derrick White’s Controversial, Game-Sealing Block

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) reacts after losing control of the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The Celtics took a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 105-98 Game 2 win Sunday night in Boston but it didn't come without controversy as one huge play in the final moments had many wondering if the refs missed a call that could have really helped the Mavericks.

With just under a minute left, Boston's Derrick White and Jaylen Brown chased down Dallas' P.J. Washington and White blocked a layup attempt that would have made it a a three-point game. It looked like Brown might have gotten away with a little bit of a push, but the refs let them play and the Celtics went on to win the game.

Dallas' Jason Kidd had a very honest take on the play when asked about it after the game, saying: "It looked like a foul. But it wasn't called, so it wasn't a foul."

That was a tough break for the Mavericks, who will host Game 3 on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

