Jason Kidd Had Honest Take on Derrick White’s Controversial, Game-Sealing Block
The Celtics took a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 105-98 Game 2 win Sunday night in Boston but it didn't come without controversy as one huge play in the final moments had many wondering if the refs missed a call that could have really helped the Mavericks.
With just under a minute left, Boston's Derrick White and Jaylen Brown chased down Dallas' P.J. Washington and White blocked a layup attempt that would have made it a a three-point game. It looked like Brown might have gotten away with a little bit of a push, but the refs let them play and the Celtics went on to win the game.
Dallas' Jason Kidd had a very honest take on the play when asked about it after the game, saying: "It looked like a foul. But it wasn't called, so it wasn't a foul."
That was a tough break for the Mavericks, who will host Game 3 on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.