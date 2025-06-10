NBA Insiders Waiting for Knicks to Work Up Courage to Ask Mavericks About Jason Kidd
Jason Kidd is currently the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. The New York Knicks do not have a head coach and would reportedly like Kidd to fill that position. By the time both teams report to training camp, Kidd will be coaching one of those teams. We'll find out which one just as soon as the Knicks ask the Mavericks if they can have Kidd.
It's just a waiting game right now and Brian Windhorst broke down out all the possible outcomes on First Take this morning.
"The Knicks absolutely would like Jason Kidd to be their next head coach," said Windhorst. "The question is, will the Dallas Mavericks allow them? And that's really where this is. It will be in the Mavericks' court here. The asking of permission is a formality. If the Mavericks would agree to send Jason Kidd to the Knicks, I believe he would be with the Knicks. There's not going to be an interview. The question is, what would the Mavericks do?"
According to Windhorst, the Mavericks have three options. They could say no, give Kidd a new contract or trade him to New York.
Marc Stein had a similarly thorough breakdown of the very limited options for everyone involved in this situation on his Substack. Stein basically says that the Knicks are interested and plan to ask for permission, but some people believe the Mavericks will just say no, which is why the Knicks haven't asked yet.
So just as soon as the Knicks get up the courage to ask we should know which of these things is going to happen. Any day now ...