Jason Kidd Says Luka Dončić Could Be Greatest Maverick Ever With NBA Title
At 25 years old, Luka Doncic is set to play in his first NBA Finals, looking to secure the first championship ring of his career.
The Dallas Mavericks have won just one NBA title in the franchise's history, and coach Jason Kidd, who was on that championship-winning team, spoke briefly about Doncic's legacy and where he ranks in franchise history.
When Richard Jefferson and Malika Andrews of ESPN asked whether defeating the Boston Celtics in this year's NBA Finals could vault him ahead of Dirk Nowitzki and give him a rightful claim as the greatest player in Dallas history, Kidd didn't deny the possibility.
"Yes. Yes," Kidd said.
Nowitzki was named Finals MVP for his efforts in the Mavs' 2011 championship run. During the playoffs that year, he averaged 27.7 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting at a stunning 46% clip from three-point territory. Doncic has averaged 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and is hitting 3.4 threes per game while shooting 34.3%.
Nowitzki, who was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, spent his entire 21-year career in Dallas, making 14 All-Star teams and earning All-NBA honors 12 times. Despite all his success and accolades, Kidd didn't rule out the possibility of Doncic surpassing Nowitzki as the all-time greatest player in franchise history should he earn a ring this early into his career.