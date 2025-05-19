Jason Kidd Gives Subtle Hint That Mavericks Plan to Draft Cooper Flagg at No. 1
When the Dallas Mavericks miraculously won the NBA draft lottery last week, it was assumed immediately that they would draft Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick. Whichever team won the draft would be expected to select the Duke standout.
It's already been reported that general manager Nico Harrison is fully on board to draft Flagg, and it seems that coach Jason Kidd is on the same page. Kidd not-so-subtly hinted at the Mavs drafting Flagg next month when speaking on the DLLS Mavs.
"We love that kid from Duke," Kidd said. "Been studying him a little bit, so that's the answer. ... Right now I'm studying the young man that used to play at Duke."
It would be extremely shocking if the Mavericks picked anyone else other than Flagg at this point. The Duke star has been the consensus No. 1 pick since before he even wore a Blue Devils uniform for the first time, and that hasn't changed since his freshman year.
The NBA draft takes place on Wednesday, June 25.