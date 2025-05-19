SI

Jason Kidd Gives Subtle Hint That Mavericks Plan to Draft Cooper Flagg at No. 1

It's expected that the Mavericks will take Flagg with the top spot next month.

Madison Williams

Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine.
Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Dallas Mavericks miraculously won the NBA draft lottery last week, it was assumed immediately that they would draft Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick. Whichever team won the draft would be expected to select the Duke standout.

It's already been reported that general manager Nico Harrison is fully on board to draft Flagg, and it seems that coach Jason Kidd is on the same page. Kidd not-so-subtly hinted at the Mavs drafting Flagg next month when speaking on the DLLS Mavs.

"We love that kid from Duke," Kidd said. "Been studying him a little bit, so that's the answer. ... Right now I'm studying the young man that used to play at Duke."

It would be extremely shocking if the Mavericks picked anyone else other than Flagg at this point. The Duke star has been the consensus No. 1 pick since before he even wore a Blue Devils uniform for the first time, and that hasn't changed since his freshman year.

The NBA draft takes place on Wednesday, June 25.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA