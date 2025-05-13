SI

Mavericks Locked in on Plans for No. 1 Pick After Winning NBA Draft Lottery

After improbably winning the NBA draft lottery, Dallas is reportedly set with its plans for the top pick.

Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly locked in on selecting Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick.
Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly locked in on selecting Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After improbably winning the NBA draft lottery on Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are set in their draft plans and are eyeing the selection of Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick, according to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

After winning the lottery, speculation ran rampant wondering if Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison would consider trading the top pick for an established superstar player that fits Dallas's championship window. But months removed from the shocking trade of former franchise player Luka Doncic, the Mavs appear locked in on selecting Flagg with the No. 1 pick.

According to MacMahon, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont believes earning the opportunity to draft a generational talent like Flagg is "a gift" (he would be right).

Flagg has long been anointed as the future top pick in the NBA draft dating back to high school, and he is just over a month away from that dream becoming a reality.

Mike McDaniel
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

