Mavericks Locked in on Plans for No. 1 Pick After Winning NBA Draft Lottery
After improbably winning the NBA draft lottery on Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks are set in their draft plans and are eyeing the selection of Duke star Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick, according to a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
After winning the lottery, speculation ran rampant wondering if Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison would consider trading the top pick for an established superstar player that fits Dallas's championship window. But months removed from the shocking trade of former franchise player Luka Doncic, the Mavs appear locked in on selecting Flagg with the No. 1 pick.
According to MacMahon, Mavs governor Patrick Dumont believes earning the opportunity to draft a generational talent like Flagg is "a gift" (he would be right).
Flagg has long been anointed as the future top pick in the NBA draft dating back to high school, and he is just over a month away from that dream becoming a reality.