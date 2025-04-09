Jason Kidd Thinks It's 'Kinda Cool' Luka Doncic Trade Is Being Compared to Babe Ruth
Could Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee have known, when he sold left fielder and pitcher Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees in December 1919, that people would still be talking about his decision 106 years later?
Frazee never saw Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic play. On Feb. 2, the Dallas Mavericks bafflingly traded Doncic to the Lakers—and fans and observers immediately tripped over themselves comparing the Doncic trade to the Ruth sale.
On Wednesday, a highly unlikely source co-signed that comparison: Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.
"Some are comparing this to Babe Ruth, which is kinda cool," Kidd said before Dallas's game against Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.
Kidd, of course, misses that the durability of comparing seismic trades to the Ruth deal comes from its one-sidedness. The Yankees, previously a backwater club relative to their New York peers, became the envy of the sports world. The Red Sox, winners of four World Series titles in the 1910s, won their next title in 2004.
At the moment, the Mavericks' next title coming in 2097 doesn't look impossible, so perhaps Kidd is on to something.