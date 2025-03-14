Jason Sudeikis Discusses Time He Sneakily Scored on LeBron James During an SNL Skit
Jason Sudeikis's appearance on Friday's episode of New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce was quite revelatory. For one thing, the multi-hyphenate shared that a fourth season of his hit TV show Ted Lasso is, in fact, in the works. He also told the story of the time he scored on basketball great LeBron James. You can decide which one of those is a bigger deal.
As for that LeBron anecdote, though, the specific circumstances were as follows: Travis asked Sudeikis whether he is better as a basketball player or if LeBron is better as an SNL host. After some laughs regarding the premise of the question, Sudeikis shared that there is actually an SNL sketch in which his character challenges James to a bit of one-on-one, and that, during prep for that, he managed to score on the forward.
"In rehearsal, I did go by him and then went up and he didn't know I was gonna go do a reverse layup and I did score on him," the comedian revealed, qualifying, though, that it was "on an eight-foot goal," a detail Travis and Jason loved.
"It was funny because Don Roy King, who was our director at the time, who I just saw at the 50th, came up and literally brought it up," the Ted Lasso star continued. "He goes, 'If you ever need someone to vouch for this, I know it happened.' And I was like, 'Thank you!'"
To be honest, it's a wonder Sudeikis managed to keep this to himself this long. If you scored on one of the greatest basketball players of all time, no matter the locale, wouldn't you become deeply insufferable and tell everyone you know? Or maybe that's just me.
Well, it turns out the comedian did share the story during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers a few years back, though the account must not have stuck, considering it would seem neither Travis nor Jason knew ahead of time. Looks like Sudeikis is just going to have to tell it again in a few years ... rats!