Jay Williams On Why He's Concerned About Knicks Despite Leading Series vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks were able to put together two miraculous smash-and-grab jobs in Boston to take a surprising 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Celtics. Those good vibes in the Big Apple were dampened significantly by allowing Boston to walk into Madison Square Garden and breeze to a Game 3 rout. A pivotal Game 4 looms Monday night, and Jay Williams has some serious concerns for the Knicks.
"Have you ever go gotten in your car and the gas light is on and you're like 'I'm just going to keep trying to push it?’” Willams asked on Get Up. "And has it ever stalled out on you? I feel like that is the New York Knicks. I really do. I feel like they have pushed the margin on their gas tank, and I feel like it's starting to fade out."
Williams pointed to the fact that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum seem to be going in the right direction offensively whereas Jalen Brunson looks exhausted. He does not think it is probable that the Knicks can navigate both the fatigue and such a difficult opponent.
Which may be fair. But some people never run out of gas—no matter how aggressively they try to get that gauge left of the slash. Most of the time they are able to push limits and get to a refueling station in time. And the relative fullness of the tank may matter so much less than if the Celtics make their three-point attempts or misfire.
So maybe New York is in that dangerous spot where the whole trip can break down in a moment and leave them stranded. Still, up 2-1 with a chance go up 3-1 at home should put some sort of optimism in their tank.