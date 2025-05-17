SI

Jaylen Brown Fouled Out in the Third Quarter With the Knicks Leading Celtics By 33 Points

Brown and the Celtics were no match for the Knicks.

Jaylen Brown fouled out before the fourth quarter started.
Jaylen Brown fouled out before the fourth quarter started. / NBA on ESPN
Barring what would be one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, the Boston Celtics will not be defending their NBA crown as the New York Knicks lead them by 35 points entering the fourth quarter of Game 6.

Any hope that Joe Mazzulla's team harbored after an eyebrow-raising win in Game 5 after losing Jayson Tatum to injury was quickly extinguished in Madison Square Garden where they are savoring the moment.

Jaylen Brown, tasked with doing so much more in Tatum's absence, will not be around for the conclusion as he picked up his sixth foul with 2:50 to play in the third quarter. Believe it or not, that just put the Knicks crowd in an even better mood.

If you watch the replay there it looks as though the basketball hits Brown in the head as he walks to the bench for what will be the last time of the year. When it rains, it pours.

