Jaylen Brown Gifted Stephen A. Smith the Perfect Shirt Ahead of 2024-25 NBA Season
During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Boston Celtics star and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown took issue with some reporting from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
On an episode of First Take, Smith stated that his sources informed him that Brown wasn't considered to be a marketable player because he had a "big ego." Brown clapped back by demanding Smith revealed his sources behind the report.
With the 2024-25 NBA season set to tip off on Tuesday, it seems Smith and Brown may have settled their differences and even had a laugh over their previous exchange. Smith appeared to visit the Celtics' facility, where he received a comical gift from Brown; a t-shirt with "State Your Source" written across the front.
It's not the first time this shirt has made a public appearance. Brown could be seen celebrating on a float while wearing the t-shirt during the Celtics' victory parade after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Boston will usher in the new season in a classic rivalry showdown against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.