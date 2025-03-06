SI

Jaylen Brown Had Perfect Response to Payton Pritchard and Derrick White's Historic Game

Pritchard and White scored 40 points apiece for the Celtics Wednesday.

Boston Celtics forward Brown and guard Pritchard talk during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics guards Payton Pritchard and Derrick White made history Wednesday night. The duo combined for 84 points and became the first Celtics teammates to score 40 points each in the same game.

Pritchard made 10 three-pointers and scored 43 points on the night, while White sank nine threes and had 41 points of his own. Boston was without Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday Wednesday, making Pritchard and White's offensive explosion both timely and needed. The Celtics did have Jaylen Brown on the court, though, who added 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in the 128-118 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

After the game, Brown took to social media to praise Pritchard and White for the wild performance with two goat emojis, which he posted on X.

The 19 total three-pointers which the duo combined for is the most by a pair of teammates in an NBA game ever. And on an uncharacteristically inefficient night from the field, Brown was happy to find his teammates and let them cook. Pritchard and White both set career-highs in scoring and threes on the unbelievable night. And Brown was the first to sing their praises.

