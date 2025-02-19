SI

Jaylen Brown 'Loves' That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dropped Agent to Represent Himself

The Thunder standout will represent himself as he heads into a supermax contract negotiation this summer.

Madison Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to scoring a basket.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to scoring a basket.
Oklahoma City Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander decided to part ways with his agent Wasserman to represent himself instead, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Tuesday.

It's unknown what led Gilgeous-Alexander to make this move, but he should be good for a while as he's expected to sign a four-year, $294.3 million supermax extension this summer to remain in Oklahoma City through the 2030-31 seaon. It seems like maybe the Thunder star is trying to save himself the agent fee amount by separating from them ahead of what should be a pretty straightforward deal.

Gilgeous-Alexander's decision seemed to impress Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown as he quoted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Love this," Brown said.

Brown still has an agent, Jason Glushon or Glushon Sports Management. But, Brown is on a supermax contract he signed back in July 2023, so he's been through a similar situation that Gilgeous-Alexander will this upcoming summer. Brown's five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension was negotiated by Glushon, which was the richest NBA deal in history until his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum signed a five-year, $314 million supermax extension the following year.

Madison Williams
