Jaylen Brown Rips Refs After Missed Call ‘Cost Us the Game'

Jaylen Brown went off on the officials after a missed call cost the Celtics a chance to beat the Jazz.
The Celtics lost to the Jazz in Boston on Monday night. Boston had a lead in the final minute, but an uncalled trip on Keyonte George caused Jaylen Brown to turn the ball over and Utah ended up winning on a putback by Jusuf Nurkic.

After the game, Brown spoke to the media and was asked about the non-call. He did not hold back, though he did briefly pause to tell the press they were the ones who were going to get him fined by asking.

"Man y'all gonna get me fined cause you can't have a mistake like that, as an official at that point in the game," said Brown. "It's 4th quarter, it's a minute left in the game, or less, the whole staff blows the f---ing call, you know what I mean? Costs us a game. Like, unacceptable. You can make mistakes at any point in the game, but right there? That wasn't good. That wasn't good. That was unacceptable. And then they tellin' me like oh we didn't see it. Like how none of you see it? You can't trip somebody in the 4th quarter and then just be a no-call. It's some bullsh--."

Brown will most certainly be fined for these comments. At least he's mentally prepared.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

