Jazz Beat Celtics Thanks to Horrible No-Call on Jaylen Brown Trip
The Jazz beat the Celtics 105-103 on Monday night thanks to a Jusuf Nurkic tip-in with less than a second remaining in the fourth quarter. Boston had a one-point lead in the final minute, but Jaylen Brown turned the ball over when Utah's Keyonte George slipped and slid into Brown's feet, causing him to fall over.
No whistle was blown despite the fact that everyone agreed it was pretty clearly a trip on George, based on the fact that he fell down and Brown literally tripped over him. Luckily, the NBA will make up for this no-call by admitting in the Last Two Minute Report that this should have been a foul call.
That's a tough no-call that only looks worse from another angle.
The Celtics still had a chance to tie or win the game in the final second, but Brown was called for an offensive foul. Assistant coach Sam Cassell and teammate Derrick White held Brown back from having words with the official.
In addition to making the accidental defensive play of the game, George scored a season-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. George is averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game this season as the Jazz have avoided a completely disasterous start to the year.
Last year the Jazz lost their first six games before they won one. This year they're 3-4, which is slightly better than the Celtics, who are now 3-5.