Referees, Trainers Shockingly Unconcerned After Wolves Rookie Slammed Head Off Court
The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Jaylen Clark in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft after he suffered a torn Achilles at UCLA. Clark sat out the '23–24 season and didn't make his NBA debut until January 2025. On Sunday he started his second career game and was showing great promise for a Timberwolves team that has been dealing with a number of injuries this season.
Then midway through the third quarter Clark suffered a scary fall. After Clark stole the ball he challenged Isaiah Hartenstein at the rim and fell down, hitting the back of his head on the court. Clark remained on the ground grabbing his head as play continued and Anthony Edwards hit a three.
For whatever reason officials did not blow the whistle.
Even more troubling that the officials letting play continue while there was an injured player was the fact that the training staff showed zero urgency. Joe Ingles, who had been sitting on the bench, was the first one to check on Clark.
Clark was eventually helped to the locker room and ruled out with what the team called a neck injury.
Clark finished with 14 points, four steals and one rebound in 18 minutes. Hopefully he's able to return soon.