SI

Referees, Trainers Shockingly Unconcerned After Wolves Rookie Slammed Head Off Court

Stephen Douglas

Joe Ingles checks on injured teammate Jaylen Clark during Minnesota’s game against the Thunder.
Joe Ingles checks on injured teammate Jaylen Clark during Minnesota’s game against the Thunder. / @ButtaSport
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Jaylen Clark in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft after he suffered a torn Achilles at UCLA. Clark sat out the '23–24 season and didn't make his NBA debut until January 2025. On Sunday he started his second career game and was showing great promise for a Timberwolves team that has been dealing with a number of injuries this season.

Then midway through the third quarter Clark suffered a scary fall. After Clark stole the ball he challenged Isaiah Hartenstein at the rim and fell down, hitting the back of his head on the court. Clark remained on the ground grabbing his head as play continued and Anthony Edwards hit a three.

For whatever reason officials did not blow the whistle.

Even more troubling that the officials letting play continue while there was an injured player was the fact that the training staff showed zero urgency. Joe Ingles, who had been sitting on the bench, was the first one to check on Clark.

Clark was eventually helped to the locker room and ruled out with what the team called a neck injury.

Clark finished with 14 points, four steals and one rebound in 18 minutes. Hopefully he's able to return soon.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA