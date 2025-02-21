Jayson Tatum Campaigns for Celtics' Payton Pritchard to Win NBA Award After Dominant Game
Payton Pritchard came off the bench in the Boston Celtics' 124-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night and absolutely dominated.
Pritchard led the Celtics with 28 points—on eight three-pointers—to go along with four assists in 31 minutes (the second most behind Jayson Tatum). It was just another night in the office for Pritchard, who is currently leading the NBA in bench points and threes.
Tatum was so impressed with Pritchard's performance on Thursday that he began a campaign for Pritchard to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
"He's unbelievable," Tatum said after the game. "What he brings to this team on a given night, especially off the bench. We got a few weeks left, but he got to be Sixth Man of the Year."
In his fifth season with the Celtics, Pritchard is averaging a career-high 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in an average of 27.9 minutes per game.