Jayson Tatum Dunks in Video Mere Months After Playoff Achilles Injury
It was just under five months ago—May 12—that Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hit the deck in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks, tearing his Achilles and all but ending Boston's hopes of a championship repeat.
On Thursday, however, Tatum posted to his social media a truly terrifying sight for the rest of the league: video of him dunking just 150 days after his injury.
"Must be the shoes," Tatum wrote to go with footage of him dribbling tentatively before a ferocious slam.
In the regular season last year, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game. He made his sixth All-Star team, was named first team All-NBA, and finished fourth in the MVP voting—tying his highest-ever finish.
The Celtics, sans Tatum—for now—are scheduled to open their bid for a second title in three years on Oct. 22 at home against the rival 76ers.