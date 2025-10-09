SI

Jayson Tatum Dunks in Video Mere Months After Playoff Achilles Injury

The Celtics forward appears to be making progress.

Patrick Andres

Jayson Tatum was his usual stellar self before an Achilles injury last year.
It was just under five months ago—May 12—that Celtics forward Jayson Tatum hit the deck in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks, tearing his Achilles and all but ending Boston's hopes of a championship repeat.

On Thursday, however, Tatum posted to his social media a truly terrifying sight for the rest of the league: video of him dunking just 150 days after his injury.

"Must be the shoes," Tatum wrote to go with footage of him dribbling tentatively before a ferocious slam.

In the regular season last year, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists per game. He made his sixth All-Star team, was named first team All-NBA, and finished fourth in the MVP voting—tying his highest-ever finish.

The Celtics, sans Tatum—for now—are scheduled to open their bid for a second title in three years on Oct. 22 at home against the rival 76ers.

