Jayson Tatum Had Five-Word Message for Critics After Joining Elite NBA Finals Company
After seven seasons in the NBA, forward Jayson Tatum finally achieved his ultimate goal with the Boston Celtics on Monday night.
The Celtics closed out the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks with another convincing win in Game 5, and although Tatum wasn't crowned the Finals MVP—an honor that was given to deserving forward Jaylen Brown—he did leave his mark on the series.
Tatum became just the sixth player since 1980 to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists while winning the NBA Finals. He joins some elite company including LeBron James (2012, '13, '16), Hakeem Olajuwon (1994), Larry Bird (1984, '86), Tim Duncan (2003) and Nikola Jokic (2023) as the only players since '80 to achieve the feat.
On Tuesday, after soaking in the championship glory overnight, Tatum took to social media with a brief question for his critics.
"What they gone say now," asked Tatum on X in response to a post about his statistical accomplishment.
During the NBA Finals, Tatum averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He struggled with his shot—converting at a 38.8% clip from the field and 26.3% from deep—but was a reliable playmaker and stepped up on defense, too.
Now that he's checked an NBA Finals off his list, he couldn't help but take to social media wondering what his doubters will look to critique next.