Boston Celtics Headed To Miami To Celebrate Before Championship Parade Friday
The Boston Celtics are taking a little detour before celebrating their championship with the fans.
After defeating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the best-of-7 series, the Celtics headed straight to Miami to party. The Celtics are hanging in South Florida for a few days before their title parade Friday in Boston.
“It means the world," Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said on stage while receiving the Larry O'Brien Trophy from league commissioner Adam Silver. "It’s been a long time. And damn I’m grateful.”
Tatum finished with 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the Game 5 victory. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He was named Finals MVP
“I share this with my brothers and my partner in crime Jayson Tatum," Brown said.
The Celtics breezed through the postseason. They defeated the Miami Heat in the first round followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals. The Celtics only lost three games in the playoffs, completing one of the most dominant in league history.
Their victory means the Heat have lost to the eventual champion four times in the last five years. Last year they were defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the Finals. In 2021, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks and to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
The Heat are now planning for a busy offseason during free agency that includes possibly re-signing Jimmy Butler.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com