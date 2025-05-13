Joe Mazzulla Gives an Update on Jayson Tatum Injury After Celtics Loss
Joe Mazzulla didn't have much to add when discussing Jayson Tatum's injury following the Boston Celtics' 121–113 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.
Tatum left Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals late in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a significant lower leg injury. After the game, Mazzulla discussed his star player's status.
Tatum went down as he lunged in an attempt to prevent New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby from getting a loose ball. The six-time All-Star stayed on the court for a few minutes in serious pain before being carried to the locker room. His coach said it was hard to watch.
"It's tough to watch a guy like that get carried off like that," Mazzulla said.
Mazzulla added that the Celtics didn't have an update on the injury tonight, other than, "It's a lower body injury." He did say the team should know the full extent after Tatum undergoes an MRI on Tuesday.
Tatum scored 42 points, but the Knicks were too much for the Celtics to handle in Game 4. New York came away with a huge win to take a commanding 3–1 lead in the series. The series continues with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Boston.