Jayson Tatum Shared Such a Sweet Moment With His Mom After Celtics’ Game 4 Win
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three seasons with a 105-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night, completing the sweep of Indiana.
But Tatum, as excited as he was to celebrate the win with his Celtics teammates, took some time to share a moment with his mother, Brandy Cole, following the game.
Tatum and his mother embraced on the court and shared a few words in a video posted onto ESPN's account on X, formerly Twitter.
What a wholesome moment.
Tatum poured in 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in 44 minutes of action. Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 29 points and took home Eastern Conference Finals MVP, to his surprise and the joy of his teammates.
Tatum and the Celtics will await the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Finals series.