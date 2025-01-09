Jayson Tatum Responds to 'Softest Superstar in Celtics History' Criticism
During an episode of the Gil's Arena podcast with former three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas, ex-NBA guard Brandon Jennings raised the question as to if Jayson Tatum is the "softest superstar in Celtics history." Jennings also wondered aloud how Tatum, if as good as advertised, could let his teammate Jaylen Brown win the NBA Finals MVP over him.
Well, it didn't take long for Tatum to respond. The Celtics star on Wednesday night took to his account on Instagram and posted a menacing-looking photo of himself complete with the "Mocking SpongeBob" caption of Jennings's words, a clear attempt to bat aside the criticism.
Tatum's trainer Drew Hanlen also (re) joined the conversation. Days after calling Jennings's take "pathetic", the NBA skills coach took to X (formerly Twitter) to dunk on the former first-round pick once again.
Jennings liked Tatum's reply on Instagram and, in a couple of ensuing replies, stated that "This the energy I want."
It's not clear if Jennings's original statement was a genuine opinion or a bombastic take in the hopes of poking the bear. At any rate, if Tatum breaks out for a big performance in the coming games, the Celtics' opponents know who to blame.