Jayson Tatum’s Ring Ceremony Speech Elates Celtics Fans at NBA Season Opener

Supreme confidence from Tatum.

Ryan Phillips

Tatum and the Celtics celebrated winning the franchise's 18th championship.
Jayson Tatum had a simple message for Boston Celtics fans on the NBA's opening night.

As the Celtics celebrated their 18th NBA title by receiving their championship rings and raising a new banner, Tatum seemed supremely confident. He took to the mic and uttered a simple phrase that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

After giving a speech thanking fans and discussing the team's run to the 2023-24 championship, the 26-year-old, five-time All Star capped it off by saying, "Let's do it again."

The Celtics return virtually all of their team from last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they happened to win another championship. They were a dominant machine last season, led by Tatum, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday. All five are back this season.

The Celtics are opening the season hosting the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in a battle that pits two of the Eastern Conference's best teams against each other. It's the first step in the Celtics' journey to repeat as champs.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

