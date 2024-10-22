Jayson Tatum’s Ring Ceremony Speech Elates Celtics Fans at NBA Season Opener
Jayson Tatum had a simple message for Boston Celtics fans on the NBA's opening night.
As the Celtics celebrated their 18th NBA title by receiving their championship rings and raising a new banner, Tatum seemed supremely confident. He took to the mic and uttered a simple phrase that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
After giving a speech thanking fans and discussing the team's run to the 2023-24 championship, the 26-year-old, five-time All Star capped it off by saying, "Let's do it again."
The Celtics return virtually all of their team from last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they happened to win another championship. They were a dominant machine last season, led by Tatum, NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday. All five are back this season.
The Celtics are opening the season hosting the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in a battle that pits two of the Eastern Conference's best teams against each other. It's the first step in the Celtics' journey to repeat as champs.