Jayson Tatum Surprised Fans in Boston's North End and Bought Everybody Shots

The Celtics star is certainly enjoying his time in the aftermath of winning the NBA title.

Mike McDaniel

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics will celebrate their 18th NBA championship with a parade down Causeway Street on Friday, but for Celtics star Jayson Tatum, the party has been going all week long.

On Thursday night, Tatum stopped by Strega, an Italian restaurant and steakhouse located in Boston's North End, and partied with fans who were having dinner at the iconic spot. Fans caught Tatum's arrival on video, where he told the bartender he wanted to buy everybody shots.

With fans cheering as he exited the restaurant, Tatum made a heart sign with his hands in appreciation of the Boston faithful.

Tatum has had plenty of fun celebrating his first NBA title, and is learning quickly the impact that winning a championship can have on your legacy in the city of Boston.

This is certainly not the last we'll see of Tatum, as he's sure to have plenty more fun on Friday celebrating with thousands of Celtics fans in the city of Boston.

