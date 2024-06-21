Jayson Tatum Surprised Fans in Boston's North End and Bought Everybody Shots
The Boston Celtics will celebrate their 18th NBA championship with a parade down Causeway Street on Friday, but for Celtics star Jayson Tatum, the party has been going all week long.
On Thursday night, Tatum stopped by Strega, an Italian restaurant and steakhouse located in Boston's North End, and partied with fans who were having dinner at the iconic spot. Fans caught Tatum's arrival on video, where he told the bartender he wanted to buy everybody shots.
With fans cheering as he exited the restaurant, Tatum made a heart sign with his hands in appreciation of the Boston faithful.
Tatum has had plenty of fun celebrating his first NBA title, and is learning quickly the impact that winning a championship can have on your legacy in the city of Boston.
This is certainly not the last we'll see of Tatum, as he's sure to have plenty more fun on Friday celebrating with thousands of Celtics fans in the city of Boston.