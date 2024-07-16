SI

Jayson Tatum Told Priceless Story of LeBron James Turning Down His Autograph Request

The Celtics star still hasn't forgotten to this day.

Kristen Wong

If Jayson Tatum had a villain origin story, it might have started decades ago during a formative moment with NBA legend LeBron James in which the then-Cleveland Cavaliers star ruthlessly rejected his request for an autograph.

Or so Tatum says.

Tatum silenced his doubters this past season as he helped the Boston Celtics end a 16-year title drought and clinch his first and the franchise’s historic 18th NBA championship. But one moment still arguably haunts the 11-year-old inside Tatum who was rebuffed by James all those years ago.

“[LeBron] ain’t tell me no but, he kinda told me no,” Tatum said. “In Memphis a long time ago, Larry Hughes was my dad’s best friend, they played on the Cavs together. My mom took me to a game in Memphis, I wanted to meet LeBron, and I wanted to get a picture with him and an autograph. There were a lot of people back there, and he was like, ‘I’m out, I gotta go.’ And I got in the car and started crying.”

“But we cool now,” Tatum added with a wry smile, perhaps reminiscing on how he dunked on James during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018.

Tatum, James, and the rest of the United States men’s Olympic basketball team will open the Paris games against Serbia on July 28.

