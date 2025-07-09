NBA Insider Lays Out Hilarious Reason Why Jazz Had to Trade John Collins to Clippers
The Jazz, Clippers and Heat completed a three-team trade highlighted by Norman Powell going from L.A. to Miami and John Collins heading from Utah to the Clippers.
When discussing the trade during the latest episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN's NBA insider Tim MacMahon broke down why the Jazz felt it was necessary to part ways with Collins this offseason, despite a productive campaign from the forward in 2024–25.
"And you know, the problem with John Collins in Utah was he was too damn productive last season. I don't even remember all the injuries they came up with to make sure he didn't play. But seriously, they limited him to 40 games last year. He played less than half the schedule. He played in 70-plus percent of their wins. They didn't win a lot, but they won too often with John Collins in the lineup, and he was a reason [they won]. They had to get rid of him. They couldn't have him on the roster," MacMahon said.
As Utah aimed to tank for a better chance at the top pick in the draft, which they ultimately did not receive, giving Collins significant playing time was proving detrimental towards their goal. As such, facing a similarly uncompetitive outlook for the 2025–26 season, they were more than happy to get in on the trade with Miami and Los Angeles.
Last season, Collins recorded 19 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while making an average of 1.5 threes at a 39.9% clip. Now, he'll head to a team where that type of production will be valued.