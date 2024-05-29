76ers Aren't Alone in Pursuing Max Deal with Heat's Jimmy Butler, per Report
Given his remarkable playoff success over the past few years, it can be difficult to remember that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is presumably on the back nine of his career. Indeed, he was already 30 when he took the Heat to a surprise Eastern Conference title in 2020.
The question of Butler's age versus his still-considerable abilities looms large as the Heat ponder his future with the franchise. He turns 35 on Sept. 14, and Miami owes him approximately $100 million over the next two seasons if he takes his 2026 player option.
Because of his tenuous situation, other teams are reportedly sniffing around Butler's situation—and not just the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a Wednesday morning dispatch from Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.
"Along with the 76ers, according to league sources, there are two other teams that have made it known in league circles that they would be willing to trade for Butler and sign him to a max-level contract," Chiang wrote.
Butler is said to be seeking a two-year, $113 million extension from the Heat, and team president Pat Riley has been reluctant to commit to it.
“We don’t have to do that for a year. So we have not discussed that internally right now,” Riley said on May 6, as Chiang recounted. “But we have to look at that, making that kind of commitment and when do we do it. We don’t have to do it until 2025, actually. But we’ll see."