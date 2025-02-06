Jimmy Butler Agrees to Massive Extension After Trade to Warriors
Jimmy Butler has finally been traded, and now he's locked in as a member of the Golden State Warriors for at least a few seasons.
The Miami Heat sent Butler to Golden State are part of a blockbuster deal that rids the franchise of its malcontented star while getting Stephen Curry a running buddy.
In addition to being traded to the Warriors, Butler also agreed to a new contract with the team. He has a new two-year, $121 million deal, which also means he's declining his player option for the 2025-26 season. The new contract will begin next season, according to ESPN NBA insiders Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst.
Just days ago, Butler told the Warriors he wouldn't sign an extension if they traded for him. The money in the deal must have swayed him.
So far, the reported structure of the massive deal is as such: Miami is acquiring Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a protected first-round pick from Golden State, plus P.J. Tucker from the Utah Jazz. As part of the deal, the Heat will also send Josh Richardson and Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, Golden State is also sending Dennis Schroder to Utah.
It is a massive trade in a week of massive trades and there's still time left before the deadline.