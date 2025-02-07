Jimmy Butler Has Optimistic Message for Warriors Fans After Arriving in Heat Trade
Jimmy Butler is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors and while he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he figures to make his debut in the coming days.
He's officially arrived in The Bay on Thursday and is set to complete his physical for the team. In the meantime he sat down to deliver a quick video message to Warriors fans following the blockbuster deal that ended his trade saga with the Miami Heat.
"Yo Dub Nation! Jimmy Butler here. Just touched down to do this physical. Super excited. Ready to win, ready to work, ready to put on a show for y'all. Let's get it. Championship coming soon," Butler said.
Butler is expected to debut for Golden State on Saturday, Feb. 8 in a matchup against one of his former teams, the Chicago Bulls. After being suspended three times by the Heat this season, Butler looks eager to get to work with his new team.
The full trade that sent Butler to the Warriors involved five teams, including the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. Golden State parted ways with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson as part of the deal.