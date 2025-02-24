Jimmy Butler Has Hilariously Pragmatic Postgame Plans After Home Debut With Warriors
Jimmy Butler is still getting settled in the Bay after the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors earlier this month.
Butler made his home debut for the Warriors on Sunday, scoring 18 points and dishing out five assists across 28 minutes in a 126–102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
After taking care of business on the court, Butler expressed his satisfaction with the win before saying his postgame plans would include trying to find a place to live in the area.
"First game is a dub, it's always good. Now I've got to find somewhere to live. I ain't got nowhere to live out here," Butler said.
The 35-year-old has only been with the Warriors for a little more than two weeks, so it stands to reason that he's still ironing out his living situation. Now that he's collected his first win at the Chase Center, he can begin hunting for a new apartment and get himself further settled in his new city.