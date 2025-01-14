Jimmy Butler Intends to Play for Heat After Seven-Game Suspension if Not Traded
When the Miami Heat suspended forward Jimmy Butler for seven games on Jan. 3, many figured—naturally—that the six-time All-Star's days with the Heat were over.
However, veteran NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported Tuesday afternoon on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz that Butler could potentially play again for Miami after all—as long as it doesn't trade him before he is eligible to return Friday against the Denver Nuggets.
"l'm told [Butler] is fully prepared to return to play for the Miami Heat if he is not moved by the time his suspension is lifted," Haynes said.
Butler last played on Jan. 2, scoring nine points in 27 minutes as the Heat lost 128–115 to the Indiana Pacers.
Tensions between Butler and Miami are believed to have existed since the Heat declined to extend him this past offseason. Butler is under contract through 2025 with a $52.4 million player option for 2026.
Amid speculation around Butler's fate, Miami is currently 20-18—seventh in the Eastern Conference and a half-game behind the sixth-place Milwaukee Bucks.