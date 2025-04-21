Jimmy Butler Had Priceless Reaction to Steph Curry’s Ridiculous Shot vs. Rockets
With a barrage of three-pointers and shifty slashes into the paint, Stephen Curry put on a show for the Golden State Warriors, scoring a game-high 31 points in his team's 95-85 Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
So ridiculous were some of Curry's shots that even teammate Jimmy Butler was left shaking his head at one point. TNT's broadcast cameras picked up one of Butler's reactions to a Curry shot—and it was priceless.
In the fourth quarter with 10:42 remaining, Curry, with Rockets forward Amen Thompson draped all over him, stepped back from 26 feet and hauled up a rainbow three to extend Golden State's lead to 10 points.
Butler was stupefied watching from the bench.
When asked about that moment after the game, Butler was still in awe.
"He's done it time and time again—it's not just in the playoff game—since I've been here. So, just the shots that he takes and makes are absolutely incredible," Butler said, shaking his head. "For him to know that that ball is going in, and for everybody probably in the building, maybe even in the world, to know that that ball is going in? It's incredible.
"I'm a fan as everybody else is. He just makes big shot after big shot and helps us build on these leads."
Butler again likened Curry to Batman in an on-court interview after the game. But Butler himself, now Curry's Robin, was equally impressive, as Curry himself pointed out.
Butler finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. There are sure to be more moments that leave Butler shaking his head when the Warriors and Rockets take the court for Game 2 on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.