Stephen Curry Made Sure Jimmy Butler Was Properly Respected During Postgame Interview
Stephen Curry scored 31 points and reinvented the concept of what is a "good" shot during the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Jimmy Butler, as planned, played Robin to his Batman, scoring 25 points and stuffing all other corners of the stat sheet. The true promise of what the Warriors can be in the postseason was on display as the two stars traded possessions down the stretch, each creating their own offense and delivering knockout blow after knockout blow.
After the final whistle Curry joined Inside the NBA for an on-court interview during which Charles Barkley observed that Butler isn't quite as great as the best shooter of all time
"He's not as great as you but he's a really nice second closer to have on the team, correct?" the one-time Right Guard pitchman observed.
"Jimmy's nice," Curry said. "Don't get that twisted. He's carried teams to the Finals and the idea of what he brings to us is another guy that's just comfortable with the ball in his hands to create for himself and for others. No matter what the situation is."
That's a good teammate there. Can't have anyone under the disillusion that Jimmy Butler is not nice. There will likely be times he'll be the go-to option in clutch playoff moments on a team that includes Curry. That sort of says it all about his game.