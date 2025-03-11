Jimmy Butler Had So Much Fun Roasting Warriors Teammates After Win vs. Portland
The days of Jimmy Butler feeling disgruntled in the Miami Heat organization are quickly disappearing in the rearview mirror this season.
Butler helped lift the Golden State Warriors to a 130-120 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night, recording his first triple-double (15 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) since joining the team in early February.
Golden State is now 12-1 when Butler is in the lineup, and it feels safe to say that Butler's trade to the Warriors has breathed new life into the organization.
The Warriors star has quickly developed into a key facet of the offense, providing a veteran presence and much-needed stability in the rotation, especially when Steph Curry takes a breather in games. Butler also hasn't wasted time getting along with his new teammates and recently shared a funny postgame moment with Warriors' Buddy Hield following Monday's victory over Portland.
A reporter told Butler that Hield called him a "connector" on the Warriors. Butler laughed off the description.
"Don't listen to nothing Buddy says," Butler said. "Ever. He can't even spell connector now that I think about it."
Butler then saw Hield in the locker room and decided to test his teammates' spelling skills.
"Buddy, spell connector," Butler said.
"Huh? Connector, connect four?" Hield replied.
Hield then started to spell out the word while getting some help from a nearby reporter.
"Aw man, don't help him!" Butler said. "Exactly my point."
13 games into his Golden State tenure, Butler became the quickest Warriors player to record a triple-double since Rick Barry did it in nine games in 1972. Chances are it won't be the last time Butler achieves the feat as he continues to help the Warriors (37-28) make a late-season playoff push.