Jimmy Butler Had Savage Line for Buddy Hield After Turnover vs. Magic
Warriors forward Jimmy Butler was not having it with teammate Buddy Hield on Tuesday night.
At the end of the first quarter of Golden State's 121–113 loss vs. Orlando, Hield either misunderstood what was happening or just failed to grab a lob from Butler out of the air, where it instead flew into the hands of the Magic's Desmond Bane for a turnover.
Bane then drove down the court for an easy lay-up.
During a lull a few moments after, a visibly annoyed Butler could be heard shouting at Hield: "Put your hands up! I'm never passing you the ball again!"
Watch that savage moment below:
Although Butler did seem actually frustrated in this instance, he and Hield typically boast a very playful, very sarcasm-heavy relationship/friendship that they are not shy about displaying both on and off the court.
"I always loved Jimmy. My mom loves Jimmy. I just love the way he competes and the way he carries himself," Hield said of his teammate last spring, in a rare moment of sincerity. "That was big. I just know that when he came here he was easy to get along with. That’s what I love about him."
All that to say, surely no one was truly, deeply mad. But we would bet Butler nonetheless got after Hield in the locker room after the game.
Butler finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Hield had two points off the bench.