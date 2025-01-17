Jimmy Butler to Start for Heat vs. Nuggets Friday As Seven-Game Suspension Ends
After seven games away from his team, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler appears ready to return.
Butler will start for the Heat Friday against the Denver Nuggets, according to a Friday afternoon report from veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes.
The game will be Butler's first since Jan. 2, when he scored nine points for Miami in a 128–115 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The day after that, the Heat levied a seven-game suspension on Butler for conduct detrimental to the team as news of his desire for a trade became increasingly public.
Without the forward, Miami has posted a 3-4 record; the Heat were 17-15 before his suspension.
The mark is good enough for eighth in the Eastern Conference—1.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for sixth place.
The Heat have 20 days left to trade Butler, whose contract runs through the end of this season—not counting a $52.4 million player option for 2026. The six-time All-Star is averaging 17.6 points per game this season, an 11-year low.