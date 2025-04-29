Jimmy Butler Has Strong Words for Dillon Brooks During and After Game 4 Victory
Noted playoff performer and coffee enthusiast Jimmy Butler was once again at the center of the frame for the Golden State Warriors' Game 4 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Returning from a painful fall and playing through pelvic and deep gluteal muscle contusions, the veteran scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made impact plays on defense down the stretch as the home team secured a 109-106 victory. With Butler, it's not just about what shows up on the stat sheet as he brings a unique panache and flair to the proceedings.
So it was no surprise at all to see him get right into Dillon Brooks' face to tell him what he really thinks of him during a stoppage of play in the second quarter. One need not be the most locked-in lipreader to get a general sense of his message to the Rockets guard.
A triumphant Butler was asked about the exchange by reporters and made his thoughts on the situation perfectly clear.
He doesn't like Dillon Brooks.
Butler said that he and Brooks are not having fun out there when they get into it—so don't let the creeping smiles fool you. This is a classic thing trashtalkers have to say. It's not that they want to do this. They have to do this and simply take no satisfaction in chirping their opponents.
The conversation between these two will continue in Game 5 on Wednesday night.