Jimmy Butler Sued for Over $250K After Allegedly Leaving Miami House in Bad Condition
Jimmy Butler has wasted no time settling in with the Golden State Warriors as they look to make a strong playoff push after going 7-1 in their first eight games with Butler in the lineup.
While the All-Star forward has been building a brand new reputation in the Bay, his past one in Miami resurfaced over the weekend when it was reported that Butler is being sued for unpaid rent and damages to a luxury home he leased in Miami Beach.
Butler allegedly failed to pay $260,000 in rent and caused over $127,000 in property damages related to his Miami house, which he leased while playing for the Heat. In the civil lawsuit filed by Florida company Five Star Marketing and Promotions, Inc., Butler lived in the house following the expiration of a two-year lease agreement but didn’t pay two months of rent at $130,000 per month for the property.
Butler also allegedly changed the locks and refused to give a key to the property owner to prevent maintenance workers from entering the house. In addition, Butler allegedly failed to maintain the swimming pool and air conditioning, which led to algae growth and “an extensive amount of mold” that required the replacement of ceilings and hardwood floors on the property.
Five Star is reportedly seeking payment of $257,282 and the right to hold onto Butler’s $130,000 security deposit. Butler has not commented on the lawsuit.
Built in 2016, the Miami beach house is worth around $10 million according to Realtor.com and spans over 5,000 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.