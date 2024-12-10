Jimmy Butler’s Three Teams He’d Like to Be Traded to With Heat Open to Offers
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is set to hit free agency after the 2024–25 season, but with the trade period opening on Dec. 15, it's possible Butler could leave Miami sooner than expected.
There's three teams Butler is specifically interested in being traded to, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday. Those teams are the Golden State Warriors (who showed interest a few months ago), the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks.
Butler is from Houston, Texas, so that's where his interest in the two Texas teams comes from. It would be a homecoming of sorts for the NBA star if he ends up at either one of those teams.
It's important to note that the Heat are also "open to listening to offers" from teams interested in trading for Butler, but the deal has to be "right" for it to work out during the season, according to Charania.
If Butler ends up at any of these three teams, he will likely be in playoff contention as all three currently sit in the playoff picture. So does Butler's Heat, as of now. Making the playoffs would be important to Butler as he's reached the postseason in 12 of his 13 NBA seasons.
The 35-year-old forward is in his last contract year with the Heat making $48.8 million. He also holds a $52.4 million player option for 2026, but Butler already intends to not sign the player option next summer.